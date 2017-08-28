Trending
August 28, 2017

Got my TiPX Working Again

On Friday I grabbed my gear, loaded my truck and drove 8 hours to Nighthawk Paintball outside of Spokane, WA for their annual Mortar Wars game. I ended up having a great time there, and will provide a more in depth review of the weekend in another post. I camped out Friday and Saturday night, and because I’m used to getting up at 5 am for work during the week, I found that sleeping in for me meant I was awake at 6am, with the event not starting until much later in the morning.

All year I’ve been fighting with my TiPX to get it to work properly – I kept venting CO2 out of the velocity adjustment screw and emptying a cartridge in seconds. I’ve [...]

May 11, 2017

SuperGame 50 Mugs and Shot Glasses

Hey everyone just a quick heads up that SG50 Beer Mugs and Shot Glasses are back in the Splattshop for a limited time only!

So head on over and get your order in before they’re gone forever!

And please, be sure to read the product listings for shipping information as there are multiple options and a lot of details to cover!

https://paintballtech.net/splattshop/

 

January 26, 2017

The Ultimate Tippmann TCR Guide

Introduction

In 2009 Tippmann unleashed their supremely popular TPX pistol. Within a few years an after-market parts economy sprung up to satiate players desire to fit the platform into different roles and needs. As shown in our TiPX Guide, some of these mods included SMG style body kits ranging from composite to aluminum bodies. Tippmann, seeing players burning desires for such a platform, took it upon themselves to provide an off the shelf SMG paintball marker, thus giving the world the Tactical Compact Rifle, or TCR.

The TCR is designed and built around the TiPX internals, but featuring several key differences. First, the TCR is First Strike compatible straight out [...]

January 5, 2017

2016 Loaders in Review

There were 18 new markers that came out in 2016, thankfully the manufacturers saw fit to release a combined 5 new loaders to feed those hungry beasts.

As with the markers, loaders that received simple cosmetic updates were not included in this post.

GI Sportz

LVL

Featuring 3 speeds, stock speed feed with rain lid and tool-less disassembly the LVL loader is priced at entry level prices.

 

 

  Virtue

Spire III

Continuing the advanced technology theme that 2016 seems to have followed, the Spire III has a basic computer on board that can sync with your smart phone. Right now the tech is limited to firmware [...]

