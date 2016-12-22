MCS Storm Redux

In 2014 RAP4 (Now Modern Combat Sports, or MCS for short) teased a new marker kit called the Storm. In their initial advertisement stated that the storm was compatible with the internals of Tipmann US Army Markers, Tippmann A5, X7 classic, 98c and Chronus internals, BT4 and variants internals and the Valken SW1 internals. Though I was skeptical that one kit could be compatible with all those, I wrote a post based on their advertising materials. And boy was I wrong! Lesson learned, let’s try this again shall we?

Since then MCS has release what ended up being a series of marker kits to fit the internals of each of the source markers. Even now, MCS continues to release updates, upgrades and accessories for their Storm branded series of markers. Detailed below is an overview of each of their markers and what we’ve learned in the year and change since release.

All kits are compatible with DMAG and Helix magazines

The Storm

Description: The original advertised marker, the Storm ended up being limited to 98C and Alpha Black internals, with the Alpha Black requiring a special kit to adapt the trigger assembly. Due to the outsourced manufacturer of the Storm kits there were quality control issues that they were unable to overcome, MCS discontinued the Storm conversion kits. For a period of time you could purchase fully assembled Storm Markers, but with the release and success of the Blizzard marker MCS discontinued the original Storm.

Compatibility: Tippmann 98 Custom, Tippmann Alpha Black (with a specific kit)

Flex-Air Compatible: Yes

First Strike Compatible: Yes

Lok-Bolt Compatible: Yes

Status: Discontinued

The Blizzard

Description: A majority of players were unhappy with the design of the Storm, namely the integrated barrel shroud. Between that and the manufacturing issues with the original Storm shell, MCS released the Blizzard conversion kit and has been better received by players.

Compatibility: Tippmann 98 Custom, Tippmann US Army Marker Variants (with specialized kits)

Flex-Air Compatible: Yes

First Strike Compatible: Yes, requires First Strike bolt

Lok-Bolt Compatible: Yes, not yet available

Other Parts: Barrel Nut Adapters A and B

Pre-Built Available: Yes

The Vortex

Description: The ever popular Tippmann A5 platform got its own kit in the form of the Vortex conversion kit. Like the Bolt listed below, the Vortex is one of MCS’s most modifiable platforms available.

Compatibility: Tippmann A5

Flex-Air Compatible: Yes

First Strike Compatible: Yes, requires First Strike bolt

Lok-Bolt Compatible: Yes, not yet available

Unique Upgrades: Pump Kit

Other Parts: Barrel Nut Adapter

Pre-Built Available: Yes

The Hurricane

Description: Tippmanns top end scenario marker receives some love in the form of the Hurricane kit.

Compatibility: Tippmann X7 Phenom

Flex-Air Compatible: Yes

First Strike Compatible: Yes

Lok-Bolt Compatible: Yes

Pre-Built Available: Yes

The Bolt

Description: The Bolt conversion kit is for the BT4 (and variants) internals as well as the Valken SW1 and the Valken Black Hawk markers. In 2017 there will be Bolt conversion kits flavored for the Tippmann Chronus and the Tippmann Gryphon. The Bolt is MCS’s most adaptable and versatile marker kit, having a dedicated platform upgrade as well as being able to convert to pump action.

Compatibility: Empire BT4 (and all variants), Valken SW1 and Black Hawk, Tippmann Chronus and Gryphon (specialized kits forthcoming)

Flex-Air Compatible: Yes

First Strike Compatible: Yes, requires First Strike bolt

Lok-Bolt Compatible: Yes – not yet available

Unique Upgrades: Pump Kit, Thunderbolt Configuration

Other Parts: Barrel Nut Adapters A and B

Pre-Built Available: Yes

The Tornado

Description: Tippmann’s X7 platform went through a design change early in it’s lifecycle resulting in the Phenom. However, there are a large number of X7 classics in the wild, so the Tornado is a conversion kit built for X7 classics. This kit is due in mid 2017.

Compatibility: Tippmann X7 Classic

Flex-Air Compatible: Yes

First Strike Compatible: Yes, requires First Strike bolt

Lok-Bolt Compatible: To Be Determined

Pre-Built Available: To Be Determined